Multiple units respond to farm fire in Sampson County

Multiple units on scene at fire at Sampson County farm

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple fire departments were on the scene continuing to put out a fire at a Sampson County farm.The structure fire happened in the 3100 block of Ernest Williams Road in Autryville.The 80 foot by 100 foot address is also home to Jackson Farming Company owned by NC Senator Brent Jackson.The senator is at the scene, officials confirmed.Officials said 70-75 firefighters from multiple departments in Cumberland and Sampson counties responded.Sampson County officials said the call came in just after 6:15 a.m.Official say there were no reported injuries and no farm chemicals were involved with the blaze.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.