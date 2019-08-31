'Multiple gunshot victims' amid active shooter report in Midland-Odessa, Texas: Police

ODESSA, Texas -- Police said there are "multiple gunshot victims" amid reports of an active shooter at a Home Depot in Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.The Odessa Police Department said it was looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people."The suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut, authorities said.In a Facebook post, police encouraged everyone to get off the road and use extreme caution. Midland police said one suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250.The two vehicles in question are a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS postal van.Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.