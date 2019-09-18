Mummy Marauder wanted by FBI for Houston bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is wanted by the FBI after he robbed a Houston bank with his face wrapped in gauze.

The crook, dubbed the "Mummy Marauder" by the FBI, robbed a First Convenience Bank within the Food Town grocery store located at 2770 North Sam Houston Parkway on Friday, Sept. 13 at about 11:30 a.m.

The "Mummy Marauder" entered the bank with white gauze covering his face, walked up to a teller and demanded cash while threatening the teller. The robber took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say he made his getaway in a silver and black Mitsubishi Montero SUV that was driven by an unidentified individual. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5'11" tall with a medium build. During the robbery, he wore a wig with long, black dreadlocks, a blue cap, a white and black striped button-up shirt and dark sunglasses. The robber also had white gauze around his head and right hand.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. All tipsters remain anonymous.
