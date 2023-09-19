A man was taken to the hospital in a serious condition after a shooting in Raleigh Friday evening.

Raleigh Police charge suspect with murder after man shot last week dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with murder after a Raleigh shooting victim died.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of Cedar Forest Way. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim, identified Tuesday as 51-year-old Jesse Oliver, later died from his injuries.

Raleigh Police said Kaleek Cross, 35, has been charged with murder in Oliver's death.

Kaleek Cross Raleigh Police Department

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

