Murder charge dismissed against Durham teen accused of killing father in 2018

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham district attorney has dismissed a murder charge against a teen accused of killing his father in 2018, according to the teen's defense attorney.

Alexander Bishop, then 16, had been charged in the high-profile death of William Leslie Bishop.

Alexander Bishop called police on April 18, 2019, saying that he had found his dad unresponsive in their basement with a dog leash wrapped three times around his neck and the dog still attached. He said he removed the leash and called his mother, and then 911.

When EMS arrived, Bishop was in a chair unresponsive. The leash was not on his neck or attached to the dog.

The search warrant said Bishop's son told authorities his father had just gone through a divorce and was having issues with his new girlfriend.

The report also stated the victim's son told authorities he was verbally abused by his father and would not be upset if his father died.

Bishop was taken to Duke Hospital where he died three days later.

The autopsy report revealed Bishop died from ligature strangulation.

Alexander Bishop was arrested Feb. 22, 2018, by Durham police.

"Alexander is grateful to finally be able to move on with his life after the tragic loss of his father and an unwarranted criminal prosecution," Allyn Sharp Lawm the firm representing Alexander said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policehomicide investigationhomicidecharges dismisseddeath investigationdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado warnings expire; severe thunderstorm warnings remain
Funeral services set for coach killed in crash with Kobe Bryant
Husband of Hope Mills missing mom accused of assaulting her boyfriend
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
DPS employee charged with peeping into prison restroom
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
Show More
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
The Rolling Stones coming to Charlotte in July
NC paramedic's daughter dies in fire at his own home
Body found outside Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh: Police
More TOP STORIES News