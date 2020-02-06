Murder charge dismissed against Durham teen accused of killing father in 2018

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham district attorney has dismissed a murder charge against a teen accused of killing his father in 2018, according to the teen's defense attorney.Alexander Bishop, then 16, had been charged in the high-profile death of William Leslie Bishop.Alexander Bishop called police on April 18, 2019, saying that he had found his dad unresponsive in their basement with a dog leash wrapped three times around his neck and the dog still attached. He said he removed the leash and called his mother, and then 911.When EMS arrived, Bishop was in a chair unresponsive. The leash was not on his neck or attached to the dog.The search warrant said Bishop's son told authorities his father had just gone through a divorce and was having issues with his new girlfriend.The report also stated the victim's son told authorities he was verbally abused by his father and would not be upset if his father died.Bishop was taken to Duke Hospital where he died three days later.The autopsy report revealed Bishop died from ligature strangulation.Alexander Bishop was arrested Feb. 22, 2018, by Durham police."Alexander is grateful to finally be able to move on with his life after the tragic loss of his father and an unwarranted criminal prosecution," Allyn Sharp Lawm the firm representing Alexander said in a statement.