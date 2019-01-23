DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --The murder suspect who sparked a search in Durham Tuesday afternoon has been arrested in Cary.
Joshua McClain, 27, was wanted on multiple charges including murder.
He was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday in Cary and was taken to the Durham County Jail.
There was a large search for McClain in the 1500 block of Sherron Road on Tuesday.
Authorities were looking in a wooded area near a subdivision after two men jumped out of a vehicle.
The sheriff's office said it took McClain's brother, 24-year-old Jarrett McClain, into custody but did not find Joshua in the area at the time. A second person in a car involved in the short chase was identified by the sheriff's office as Kairi Fulwood, 21.
Charges are pending for both men.
The sheriff's office said the incident began about 3 p.m. when investigators spotted a green Honda Accord and believed Joshua McClain was in the vehicle.
After a short pursuit, the people in the Honda jumped out and ran, and the search was on.
Fulwood was taken into custody quickly. After the search intensified, investigators found Jarrett McClain.
Joshua McClain was named as a suspect in the death of a California man who was found dead inside a burning car in July.
Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, was found inside the car on Guardian Drive on July 26.
In September, investigators arrested and charged 40-year-old Derrick Tyson, 28-year-old Reginald McClain and 29-year-old Walter Thorne-Price with murder.
