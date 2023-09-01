Johnston County Sheriff's Office and State Highway Patrol were involved in the shooting.

Murder suspect shot and killed after high-speed chase that spanned from Johnston County to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is dead after being shot during a high-speed chase that spanned from Johnston County and ended in downtown Raleigh.

The suspect jumped out of the car, showed a gun and started shooting, according to SHP.

This all happening on South East Street and Branch Street.

That person was taken to a hospital where they later died.

The chase started in Johnston County when a trooper tried to pull over the vehicle that was going over 100 mph.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but will be once next of kin has been notified.

The murder case that the suspect was connected to has also not been released.