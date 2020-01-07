Murder suspect shot, killed at NC Zoo after multi-county chase

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A man accused of attempting to kill a female cab driver was shot and killed after a chase across three counties in North Carolina.

The man was spotted Tuesday morning in Rowan County, news outlets reported. Deputies began a chase through Davidson County before officers performed a pit maneuver at the North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County, according to Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

Deputies opened fire on the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Seabolt said.

The zoo wasn't open to the public at the time of the shooting. In a tweet, the zoo said the shooting happened in a parking lot that was closed for the season and the zoo would be open Tuesday.

Authorities haven't identified the suspect. The man tried to shoot the cab driver Monday, but the gun didn't go off, WXII-TV reported. He shot the windshield of the car the woman was in and then ran away, according to the television station.

Four Randolph County deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, news outlets reported. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
asheborocrimepolice chaseshootingnc zoo
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unicorn face mask blamed for burning Apex girl's skin
Quiet Durham community was backdrop for murder in 2015
Flying air taxi tested in Raleigh
Class-action lawsuit filed against Raleigh mammography practice
Fayetteville businesses feel Fort Bragg deployment in bottom lines
Johnston County teen paralyzed following crash
Rare piebald deer spotted in Cary
Show More
School bus flips 3 times in eastern NC crash
Man charged in November Raleigh homicide
Raleigh gets greener as GoTriangle unveils new electric buses
Man charged in 2009 kidnapping, rape of pregnant woman
Panthers hiring Rhule to end 'long term mediocrity'
More TOP STORIES News