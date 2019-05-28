Murder suspect told deputy handcuff was too tight, briefly escaped, Wake County Sheriff's Office says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man wanted for a murder in Virginia and and being held in Wake County is now facing additional charges after a brief escape from the facility Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was in the process of transporting 41-year-old George Knisley to the detention center around 1:45 p.m. when Knisley complained that his right handcuff was too tight. As the deputy attempted to loosen it, Knisley pushed the deputy with his shoulder and ran down the ramp toward McDowell Street.

The inmate continued running toward Dawson Street before an unidentified man helped the deputy take Knisley back into custody.

When Knisley was being put in a patrol car, he said he was a "murderer and didn't want to live any longer," according to the sheriff's office.

Knisley faces numerous charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of stolen of firearm and felony of elude of arrest.

Knisley has been in the county's custody since being arrested by Wake deputies and Raleigh police during a traffic stop two days ago.
