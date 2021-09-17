localish

Music and Mindfulness Camp Teaches Youth Life Lessons

By Ashley Johnson
Music and Mindfulness Camp Teaches Youth Life Lessons

COCHRANVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Underserved youth who are advanced music students enjoy music and mindfulness camp on a horse farm for one week thanks to a local program.

"Music and Mindfulness at Fox Crossing" is a free experience run by volunteers at The Stables at Fox Crossing.


Children rehearse as members of the orchestra and then engage in horse grooming, yoga, movement, dance and breathing.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
