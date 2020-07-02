EnoFest is a community celebration and musical revue

Hosted by Joe Newberry, the event features live and recorded musical performances, a virtual crafts market, environmental education, and more!
The show will stream on the organization's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels.
For more information, go to enofest.org.
Are you ready for this weekend's Enofest w/ @EnoRiver? 🎶Streaming LIVE from the @CarolinaDurham. For more info: go to https://t.co/YhU6O0zgiT. #ourcommunity pic.twitter.com/L1hQs1ABjP— ABC11 Together (@ABC11Together) July 1, 2020
The Eno River Association is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization founded in 1966 with a mission to protect the natural, cultural and historic resources of the Eno River basin in northern Durham and Orange counties.