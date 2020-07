EnoFest is a community celebration and musical revue

The Eno River Association presents, a live broadcast originating from the historic Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 8 pm - 11 pm and rebroadcasting Saturday, July 4th at 8 pm.Hosted by Joe Newberry, the event features live and recorded musical performances, a virtual crafts market, environmental education, and more!The show will stream on the organization's Facebook YouTube , and Twitch channels.For more information, go to enofest.org