Heritage High School senior donates 50 Easter baskets to Durham children amid COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thinking of the families struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Heritage High School senior Abby Bierlein knew she had to help.

"I wanted to do something because I realized the Easter bunny wouldn't be coming for a lot of kids," she said.

In less than 12 hours, she raised more than $300 and secured a donation from Lily Mae's Boutique in Wake Forest. It was enough to fill about 50 Easter baskets.

"I was praying, 'Lord, I need some way to make Easter special for these kids,'" said Marcella Thompson, The Mustard Seed Project.

Abby answered that prayer and donated the Easter goodies to the nonprofit Mustard Seed Project, that makes meals for kids in underprivileged Durham communities. This weekend they'll receive a meal and a basket.

"Teenagers are kind of like, 'it's all about me.' But it wasn't about her. It was about sharing with children that wouldn't of had otherwise," Thompson said.

A time that's hard for any high school senior who's missing out on a semester full of lasts but Abby just hopes to put a smile on a child's face.

"Missing senior prom when some people can't pay their bills or put food on the table is really small compared to other people," she said.

Because of Abby's donation, the Mustard Seed Project said they have Easter taken care of now.

The community group said right now it is in need of a truck so they can deliver meals.

You can also drop off any donations to their new location at 219 S. Alston Ave in Durham.

If your child is in need of food, you can call the Mustard Seed Project at (919) 937 9103 to get them registered with the program.
