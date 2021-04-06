abc11 troubleshooter

Errors on credit reports skyrocket during COVID-19 pandemic; how you can fix yours


Credit reporting issues have skyrocketed during the COVID pandemic, and these mistakes can impact your credit score.

According to the nonprofit consumer advocacy group, US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) 63% of all complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2020 involved credit reporting issues ranging from incorrect information on credit reports or information that belongs to someone else. It's key to check your credit report for mistakes.

Right now through April of 2022, you can get free credit reports from each of the three major credit bureaus by using this link.

If you spot an error, dispute it. Credit bureaus must investigate and inform you of the result. You can also contact the business providing the incorrect information. It's important that if you mail your request you send it certified, "return receipt requested," so you have proof it was received.

Typically, credit bureaus have 30 days to investigate a dispute. You should receive word back five business days after the investigation is complete.

For a detailed guide on how to dispute an error on your credit report head here.
