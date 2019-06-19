'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral

HOUSTON, Texas -- Adorned with rainbows and 'My Little Pony,' Maleah Davis' casket is as bold and colorful as her family remembers her.

ABC13 Eyewitness News is getting its first look at the casket the 4-year-old will be buried in at a private funeral on Saturday.



The casket was built and donated by SoulShine Industries to the Davis family.

Richardson Mortuary has been collecting flowers, teddy bears and private messages of condolence ahead of the service.

Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.

SEE MORE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild killedfuneral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Drive Shack in Raleigh
SUV slams into Raleigh apartment building, 4 people injured
Wake sheriff open to new partnerships as wellness check program ends
Marijuana use doubles in U.S. pregnant women to 1 in 14
Troubleshooter helps Durham renter get her security deposit back
Change in poverty rule could force 'working poor' out of programs
Show More
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
'Just unbelievable:' 2 jailed in $100 robbery, death of Garner cab driver
2 dead, multiple critically injured after fiery semi crash in Wisconsin
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
Body of retired UNC professor found in Hudson River
More TOP STORIES News