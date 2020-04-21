Coronavirus

Myrtle Beach remains closed despite South Carolina beaches being allowed to reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- Myrtle Beach is remaining closed to the public despite South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster allowing the state's beaches to reopen.

Town officials say public access to the beach and adjacent parking areas will remain closed until "the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise or the emergency order is rescinded."



Beaches in the state were able to reopen Tuesday at noon. The final decision was ultimately up to local officials, as the governor authorized local governments to take "other actions deemed necessary to maintain the health, safety and welfare of its residents."

Other South Carolina beaches such as The Isle of Palms, Edisto Beach, Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island are also not fully reopening to the public.

"There is no evidence from medical professionals that indicates that the threat of COVID-19 in our region has diminished," a joint statement between municipalities read. The towns will keep entry checkpoints and community access restrictions.

Gov. McMaster also canceled an order restricting additional retail businesses, such as department, craft, book and jewelry stores from operating.
