Pets & Animals

Mysterious illness kills 4 horses, sickens dozens more at North Carolina stable

HERTFORD, N.C. (AP) -- Four horses have died and a dozen more have turned up sick at a North Carolina stable, and officials are searching for a source of the illness.

New Hope Stables in Hertford in Perquimans County reports no one knows what made the horses sick.

A Facebook post by the stable says many known infectious diseases have been ruled out, and that they are not ruling out the possibility that the horses were poisoned.



The horses were all tested for coronavirus and other diseases, and all the tests came back negative.

WATCH: NCSU police horses celebrate retirement after years of service
EMBED More News Videos



The post also said the stable is working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture to determine the cause. The horses fell ill at the end of September.

The Oaks Equine and Farm Service is helping the stables treat the remaining sick horses. They are also accepting donations to help cover the costs; you can reach them at 757-365-4887.

WATCH: How rescue horses in Texas are helping veterans cope with issues like PTSD
EMBED More News Videos

At this therapy program for veterans, the horses find their forever homes and their partners find a best friend for life. ❤🐴



EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached to this story is from a previous story about a mosquito-borne horse illness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncillnesshorsesmysterious deathanimals
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: WCPSS unveils guidelines for students wearing masks
Amy Coney Barrett to face senators on health care, legal precedent: LIVE
Don't get spooked by scammers this Halloween
NC bartenders wonder if old job can survive new normal amid COVID-19
Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer fire on I-95
Clearing skies and a cool weekend on the horizon
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Show More
What you need to know about the race for Lt. governor in NC
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
Salvation Army red kettles will be unmanned this year amid pandemic
CDC: Obesity creates higher risk for contracting, dealing with COVID-19
Man charged in 'brutal' Orange County double stabbing
More TOP STORIES News