NAACP member the Rev. Curtis Gatewood suspended following sexual harassment allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High-profile NAACP member Rev. Curtis Gatewood has been suspended following allegations that he sexually harassed a former state NAACP employee.
For the first time publicly on Wednesday, Jazmyne Childs came forward, describing how she was allegedly sexually harassed by Gatewood.
On Thursday, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson issued a letter notifying Gatewood that his membership was immediately suspended pending a hearing.
"Because candidates for State Conference Office must be members in good standing with the organization, he is also ineligible to run for office unless his membership is restored," a statement from the NAACP said.
Gatewood, a former president of the Durham County and Alamance County NAACP, chapters, and best known for coordinating the Historic Thousands on Jones Street rallies in Raleigh, was Childs' supervisor in 2017, when the alleged sexual misconduct took place.
The state NAACP launched an independent investigation concluding Gatewood violated the state chapter's sexual harassment policy.
"It continues to haunt and hurt me," Childs said Wednesday.
"I am a member of the national board. I've given my heart and soul to the organization and I am ashamed," Rev. Dr. William Barber, who attended the news conference, said.
"This sister, this young lady is telling the truth. And those of you who malign her and line up with the perpetrator are further harassing her," he said.
During the investigation, Gatewood resigned. He was also running to be state NAACP president.
After leaving the organization, Childs said she repeatedly asked the national NAACP to create a formal sexual harassment policy and ban Gatewood from membership.
She said her requests were ignored.
"This is the most difficult thing that I have ever had to deal with. First, I was violated by Rev. Gatewood and then violated by the national NAACP," Childs said.
On Wednesday, Gatewood released a statement, which said, in part:
"I have never sexually harassed anyone. I have a long history of working professionally in the workplace. I have been one of the NC NAACP's most consistent male advocates for women within the workplace, within the NAACP, and throughout our society. I will humbly stay the course."
The national NAACP released the following statement:
"The NAACP takes all allegations of sexual harassment seriously. As an organization vested in uplifting and empowering the most vulnerable, we do not condone such behavior nor do we protect those engaging in such behavior. On September 4 we received a formal complaint from members of the North Carolina State Conference alleging sexual impropriety. The complaint begins an internal disciplinary process; as such, the NAACP will have no further public statements about this matter until the process is complete."
