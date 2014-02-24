24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Big Beautiful Bill provision raises concern for medical students
Business continues cleanup after flood waters close restaurant
Equipment worth $15K stolen along with Skate Raleigh trailer: RPD
Authorities identify missing boaters found dead in Jordan Lake
Moore County man wanted for animal cruelty after dog found dead
Thieves break into American Legion Post 175 in Durham
Hillsborough asks people to limit water use with plant offline
Triangle businesses brace for possible 50% copper tariff