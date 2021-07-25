nancy pelosi

Nancy Pelosi confident in bipartisan Jan. 6 committee, plans to add more Republicans

By Bill Hutchinson
EMBED <>More Videos

Pelosi confident in bipartisan Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is confident in the bipartisan select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulling his recommendations.

"We have to ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth," she told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

She said she also plans to name more Republicans to the committee.



McCarthy, R-Calif., pulled his five GOP recommendations for the committee on Wednesday after Pelosi said she would block Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio -- two prominent conservative leaders in the conference and allies of the former president -- over comments about the select committee.

Pelosi and House Democrats were considering inviting Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join the committee and asking a former GOP congressman to serve on committee staff amid a standoff with House GOP leaders over their picks for the panel, sources familiar with the deliberations told ABC News.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabc newsus capitolu.s. & worldnancy pelosicongress
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
NANCY PELOSI
Jan. 6 commission collapses after Pelosi vetoes GOP selections
Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
Cuomo's 1st accuser details new allegations in interview
Biden: Gov. Cuomo should resign if allegations confirmed
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Warm and humid today with an end-of-the-week warm up!
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Fayetteville around 1 a.m.
Cary native Claire Curzan won't go to Olympic Finals
Russians top Simone Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Grieving the loss of a pet? There's a support hotline to help
Show More
Expert: USC student's DNA found under suspect's nails
Motorcyclist killed, teen airlifted in 4-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Retired SC officer killed by deputy fired in 2019: Deputies
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
More TOP STORIES News