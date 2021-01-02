SAN FRANCISCO -- A home in San Francisco belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was vandalized early Friday morning with an apparent reference to lawmakers' failed efforts to provide Americans with $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks.
The graffiti was found on the garage door of Pelosi's home overnight with the phrases "$2K", "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything."
As of early Friday afternoon, the garage door was covered with black garbage bags.
The vandals also left fake blood and what appears to be a pig head outside the House Speaker's San Francisco home.
It's unclear if Pelosi was home at the time of the vandalism.
Americans first received $1,200 as part of a COVID-19 relief deal at the start of the pandemic.
Months later, lawmakers pushed through additional $600 relief checks, which Americans are now receiving.
President Donald Trump last month made a push for Congress to increase the checks to $2,000, which Democrats then brought to a vote before it was blocked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The GOP leader claimed Congress had already provided Americans with enough aid during the pandemic.
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home vandalized overnight on New Year's Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News