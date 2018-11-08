THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Actress Tamera Mowry's niece Alaina Housley among dead

EMBED </>More Videos

"Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband released a statement confirming that their niece, Alaina Housley, was among the 12 killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
"Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband released a statement confirming that their niece, Alaina Housley, was among the 12 killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

The couple had been frantically searching for Alaina since the early morning hours in the wake of the deadly shooting.

"Our hearts are broken," the couple said in a statement. "We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks."

"Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time," the statement read.

MORE: Radio call of initial moments after Thousand Oaks bar massacre
EMBED More News Videos

Law enforcement dispatch of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting



A Pepperdine University suitemate of the couple's freshman niece, Alaina Housley, went on Twitter to say her friend was missing and offered a description of what she was wearing.

Mowry-Housley responded by identifying herself as Housley's aunt and sought to contact the suitemate directly.

Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant, Wednesday night at the bar, which is popular among college students in the area.

MORE: What we know about Thousand Oaks shooting suspect, Ian David Long

Housley's suitemate said on Twitter that Housely was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and had not returned.


Mowry-Housley's husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, also took to Twitter to ask: "Please pray if you believe....pray."

RELATED CONTENT:
What we know about the Thousand Oaks shooting suspect
Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingnightclubthousand oaks mass shootingcelebrity
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Amber Alert: SUV used in kidnapping of Lumberton teen found
Live updates: 13 dead in California nightclub shooting, shooter ID'd
California shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Missouri duck boat captain indicted in July accident that killed 17
NC neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Veteran's Day: Where you can find deals and freebies
SPOT THE FAKES: How to avoid counterfeit items when shopping online
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
More News