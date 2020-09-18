Science

NASA's new mission includes Estee Lauder's night serum

Estee Lauder is heading out of this world - literally!

The cosmetic line is paying NASA for a new mission, which involves sending its night serum, Advanced Night Repair serum, to the International Space Station. Once the serum is out in the stars, the astronauts will take pictures of it for $17,500 per hour of their time. Estee Lauder plans to send the serum aboard a rocket set to launch on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

NASA allows five percent of the space station to be used for commercial companies. While Estee Lauder said it plans to use the photos taken on its social media, the astronauts won't be the ones photographed with the product. Instead, they will take video and photos of the product floating in the cupola of the space station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebeautynasabeauty productsu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We're going to fill the seat': Trump says SCOTUS nominee will be a woman
2-year-old boy dies days after self-inflicted gunshot wound
NC Chief Justice reflects on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy
Body found in Virginia identified as missing Raleigh man Andy Banks
Durham wreck stemmed from armed robbery, police say
Tillis in support of Trump's decision to fill Supreme Court seat
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
Show More
US nears 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed TikTok deal
John Wall Foundation holds drive-thru backpack distribution
LATEST: 1,229 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
More TOP STORIES News