NASCAR head arrested for alleged drunk driving and possession of controlled substance

AARON KATERSKY
Brian France, chief executive of NASCAR, was arrested in the Hamptons on Sunday night for DWI and possession of oxycodone, according to Sag Harbor Village Police.

France was driving a 2017 Lexus on Main Street in Sag Harbor at about 7:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign, police said. After officers pulled him over, they suspected he was drunk, police said.

Police found oxycodone pills in his possession, officers said.

France was arrested and held overnight in jail on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

France, who has been CEO of NASCAR since 2003, was arraigned this morning and released on his own recognizance.

MASCAR said in a statement, "We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 men involved in Durham police chase that killed innocent driver appear in court
13 UNC football players to miss games following self-reported NCAA violation
Victims ID'd in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
NASCAR chairman arrested for DWI, oxycodone possession
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal 4 Yeti coolers in grab-and-go
Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current
Baby boy dies after being pulled from water under Brooklyn Bridge
Show More
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
NAACP, environmental groups file additional lawsuits against proposed constitutional amendments
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More News