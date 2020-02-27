Nash County missing woman found dead in March died from blunt force trauma, stab wounds: Autopsy report

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An autopsy report for a missing woman found dead revealed she died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Diana Keel's daughter first reported her missing from her Nash County home in March 2019. Her body was found a few days later in the woods in Edgecombe County, near Tarboro.

Her husband, Lynn Keel, was arrested and charged with her death. Authorities found him in Arizona and extradited him back to North Carolina.

Wednesday, ABC11 obtained a copy of Diana Keel's autopsy. The report said the 38-year-old woman suffered multiple skull fractures, internal bleeding and stab wounds to her face and neck. Her lung was also punctured.

At the time of her death, friends of Diana Keel said her husband was extremely controlling and did not let her spend time alone with anyone.

Lynn Keel is due in court Thursday.
