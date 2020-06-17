Nash County couple saved after car swept off flooded road during Flash Flood Warning

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple in Nash County was rescued Wednesday morning when their vehicle was swept off the road into the woods.

Photos posted by the Nash County Sheriff's Office showed crews walking someone to safety on a road with water ponding on each side. The rescue happened near Seven Paths Road close to Spring Hope.


Only six inches of the car's roof was visible in Turkey Creek when the rescue was made, according to the sheriff's office.

A couple had to be rescued as their car was swept up in floodwaters in Nash County on Wednesday morning.



Nash County was one of several counties under a Flash Flood Warning on Wednesday. ABC11 cameras caught trees and powerlines down near the Nash/Franklin County line.

