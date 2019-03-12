Nash County deputies seek public's help finding woman who was last seen Friday

Diana Alejandra Keel (Credit: Facebook)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen Friday.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a missing person call in the 200 block of Old County Home Road in Nashville.

Authorities said 38-year-old Diana Alejandra Keel was last seen by her husband on Friday.

According to Keel's employer, she has not reported to work in the last few days.

Keel's car is still parked at her home, authorities said.

She is described as five feet and two inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Any information related to this missing person investigation can be relayed to the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
