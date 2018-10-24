Nash County deputies warn citizens about phony cop

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are searching for the person who's pretending to be a police officer.

By
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are searching for the person who pretended to be a police officer and pulled over a driver, searched the car and then assaulted a person on Tuesday.

Nash County detectives are putting out a warning about the man driving a white car with a bogus flashing blue light.

The impersonator is driving either a Ford Crown Victoria or a Dodge Charger.

If you are concerned about the legitimacy of a car trying to pull you over, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said you should drive to a highly-visible location.

"If an unmarked vehicle gets behind your vehicle, activates a blue light, and if you are unsure if it is actually a law enforcement vehicle, we recommend you turn on your four-way flashers and pull into a public parking lot that is well illuminated or where there are other people," said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina. "Another recommendation is to dial 9-1-1 in order to confirm that a law enforcement officer is attempting to pull over your vehicle."

If you have information that can help locate the the pretend police officer, please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459- 4121.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultcrimepolice officerNash CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Raleigh family fights to keep ailing father from deportation
Police: Girls plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood
Edgecombe County 1-year-old clings to life after family dog attacks her
Developer's plan for south Raleigh will drive out auto-repair shops, used-car dealers
2 dead, suspect captured after shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
New Rocky Mount Event Center expected to bring economic boost
Durham police announced new "Safe Place" initiative
Show More
Raleigh boutique hosts clothing drive to benefit Dress for Success
Wilson animal shelter is over capacity, needs your help
Million-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Cary
Trump condemns suspicious packages as 'despicable acts'
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
More News