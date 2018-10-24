Nash County deputies warn citizens about phony cop

Authorities are searching for the person who pretended to be a police officer and pulled over a driver, searched the car and then assaulted a person on Tuesday.Nash County detectives are putting out a warning about the man driving a white car with a bogus flashing blue light.The impersonator is driving either a Ford Crown Victoria or a Dodge Charger.If you are concerned about the legitimacy of a car trying to pull you over, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said you should drive to a highly-visible location."If an unmarked vehicle gets behind your vehicle, activates a blue light, and if you are unsure if it is actually a law enforcement vehicle, we recommend you turn on your four-way flashers and pull into a public parking lot that is well illuminated or where there are other people," said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina. "Another recommendation is to dial 9-1-1 in order to confirm that a law enforcement officer is attempting to pull over your vehicle."If you have information that can help locate the the pretend police officer, please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459- 4121.