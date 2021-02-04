2 Nash County deputies and suspect injured in I-95 shooting

Earlier report from the scene

Two Nash County deputies were injured in a shooting along Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Nash County deputy was shot multiple times when a driver opened fire after a traffic stop along Interstate 95 on Thursday morning.It happened near Exit 145 just north of Rocky Mount. The road was shut down and was closed for hours before reopening late Thursday afternoon.Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said at a news conference that a female deputy stopped a vehicle for a "speed offense" and became suspicious of "crinimal activity" in the car. The deputy, identified as Shelby Smith, ordered the driver, identified as Jarred Javon Ford, 33, of St. Petersburg, Florida, to step out of the 2008 Mercedes Benz.Stone said that after a second deputy, William Toney, arrived at the scene, "Mr. Ford brandished a firearm, pulled it from his body" and began to fire at Toney, striking him multiple times.Smith returned fire and struck Ford, who ran away into a ditch, where Smith kept him controlled at gunpoint until other law officers arrived, Stone said.Both Toney and Ford were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Stone said both deputy and suspect were either in surgery or out of surgery. He said Toney was stable but did not know his exact condition.Stone said Ford has an extensive criminal record and was driving with a revoked license.The real concern here to me is, Mr. Ford, and I will share this with you, the lengthy criminal record ranging from strangulation, to habitual driving without drivers license, to drug trafficking, to possessiion of firearms, just to name a few, to aggravated assault with a firearm," Stone said. "It is alarming to me that these type of individuals are out roaming the streets. It's concerning."