Nash County Public Schools votes to reopen under fully remote-learning for fall

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Public Schools announced they will reopen under Plan C, remote learning, for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Learning opportunities will happen remotely and will include recorded and live instructional sessions. Most of the instruction will be accessed through the use of a technology device. All students will be provided with a district issued laptop to participate in remote learning," officials wrote.

Online instruction will begin on Aug. 6 for NRM Early Colleg and CITI High. All other schools will begin on Aug. 17.

The district says it will monitor the COVID-19 metrics along with county health officials to determine when to transition into Plan B, which is a mix of both online and in-person learning.

Surrounding school districts such as Johnston and Wake counties chose to reopen virtually and later transition to hybrid learning.
