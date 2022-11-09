Walmart employee helps NC man win $100K in historic $2 billion Powerball jackpot

A Raleigh woman hits it big again after winning her second Cash 5 jackpot.

A North Carolina man is $100,000 richer after making a trip to the pharmacy.

Michael Buck, of Nash County, told NC Education Lottery officials, a Walmart employee convinced him to buy a Powerball ticket in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.

"The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service," Buck said. "I told her, 'If I win I'll come back and buy you a car.'"

Buck bought a ticket and won $100,000! The 62-year-old matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 on his Power Play ticket. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

"I didn't hit the jackpot so I can't buy her a car but I'll definitely bring her something," Buck told lottery officials.

He said he bought his $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Walmart Supercenter on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

Buck said the win really is quite extraordinary because he usually plays when the jackpot goes over $500 million.

"I kind of just walked around the house a little bit," Buck said. "I was shaking."

Buck's win was one of 10 big wins for North Carolinians in the drawing, including one $1 million winner. Buck claimed his prize Tuesday and after required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

He said he plans to use his winnings to boost his retirement.

