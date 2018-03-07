Nash County school resource officers train for active shooter

EMBED </>More Videos

School resource officers in Nash County are undergoing active shooter training three months ahead of schedule as a result of the Parkland school shooting.

By
NASH COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
School resource officers in Nash County are undergoing active shooter training three months ahead of schedule as a result of the Parkland school shooting.


Sheriff Kieth Stone said following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed, his office moved up the annual training for his deputies that was originally scheduled for June.



"Safety is paramount for our kids and that's what we've got to do," said Stone. "This stuff's going on in America; we've got to be prepared for it, we've got to be able to act and we've got to be able act fast without having to sit back and contemplate what we need to do."


The training is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Police Deptartment Range. From there, SROs will undergo simulated active shooter training at Coopers Elementary School.


There are currently six armed SROs working in Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools; four in high schools, two in middle schools. None of the district's elementary schools is staffed with an SRO.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Nash County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News