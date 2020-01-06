Nash County sheriff, commissioners agree to fix problems at jail together

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone and Nash County Commissioners agreed to work together to fix the problems at the jail during Monday's Board of Commissioners meeting.This comes after recent finger-pointing about who is to blame for issues at the Nash County Detention Facility. The state mandated that the jail depopulate and make critical repairs.Nash County residents spoke out during public comment."This jail has been deteriorating down through the years," said Edna Mount, a minister and Middlesex resident. "This is a very ugly stain on this county."She added: "It is not fitting for an animal shelter."Jonathan Boone, County Engineer, delivered a presentation. He pointed out how they've made renovations, including to the dorms and fencing, and are making repairs required by the state."There were 15 items that the state felt needed immediate attention and there were some deadlines associated with those," Boone said. "It varied, but again, they wanted to see progress on these items post-haste. That day would not have been soon enough for them."Inmates escaped twice last year from the jail."I feel that you all have been very disrespectful and I'm very disappointed in your actions," Katheryn Zughbi, who runs the popular Fighting Crime News and Who's Wanted Facebook page, said to county commissioners.Capt. Alan Wilson, of the Sheriff's Office gave his own presentation, highlighting issues with the facility."We are responsible for maintaining the safety of our officers and the safety of our inmates," Capt. Wilson said. "Somehow or another it seems that we're being tasked with not only that but to make painting and repairs, as well, and that cannot be the case. We don't have the manpower for that."Commissioner Dan Cone said they know something needs to be done. But he said they won't know whether they will renovate the jail, make an addition to it or even build a new one until they get results from a firm assessing it. They results are expected next month."We're committed to move ahead and do what we've got to do," Commissioner Cone, of District 3 said. "I just wanted to say that because we're working on it."In the end, the Sheriff and County Commissioners agreed to work together to move forward."The facility deems the operation and I'll stand behind that 110 percent," Sheriff Stone said. "But we're going to get there together."Those attending the packed meeting applauded that statement.