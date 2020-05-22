Nash County investigators nab $15k of ecstasy made to look like candy, cartoon characters

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County investigators seized more than $15,000 worth of ecstasy pills during a drug bust on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff's Department, investigators from the Nash County Sheriff's Department, the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Nashville Police Department got a search warrant for the home of 40-year-old Chauncey Lynn Spriggs on Gay Street in Rocky Mount.

Inside the home, investigators found 1,528 ecstasy pills, a gun and marijuana. Nash County Sheriff's Department noted that the ecstasy pills were made to look like candy and well-known cartoon characters, and that ecstasy can often be mixed with other dangerous drugs including fentanyl or meth.

Spriggs was charged with possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the distribution of controlled substances, seven counts of trafficking in MDMA (ecstasy), three counts of possesion of MDMA with intent to sell or deliver and three counts of selling or delivering controlled substances.

Spriggs is in jail on a $100,000 secured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountnashvillenash countymarijuanadrug arrestdrug bustdrug
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper advises caution during Memorial Day gatherings
Shots fired into several vehicles near Walmart on Glenwood Ave.
Concerned about returning to work? Here are your options
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
What can reopen today in North Carolina?
Durham modified stay-at-home order keeps gatherings under 10 people
LIST: North Carolina beaches open during Phase 2
Show More
Apex man charged in murder of Harnett Co. teen shot while sleeping
Four Oaks pastor charged with sexual exploitation
Negotiating your salary during a pandemic and other job tips
See new 2020 ranking of the best beaches in the United States
Big Weather's Big Recipe: 5-minute pie
More TOP STORIES News