Nashville police arrest 1, seek 2nd suspect in November robbery where man was killed, girlfriend bound

By
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nashville police have made an arrest and are looking for a second suspect in a November fatal shooting.

The deadly incident happened Nov. 14 during an apparent armed robbery.

Officers who responded to the Oak Tree Apartments that morning found 27-year-old Marquis Perry of Nashville dead from a gunshot wound and his girlfriend bound with zip ties to her wrists. The woman's 12-year-old son was also present. Neither was harmed.

Antwan Ray Hawkins is in custody and faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony breaking and entering.

Montreal Tyrek Cooper also faces the same charges. He is not in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
