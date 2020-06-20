protest

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in protest of Rayshard Brooks shooting

ATLANTA -- Investigators said Saturday they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with a fire at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of an African American man.

Natalie White is a suspect in the arson and investigators are asking for help finding her, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said in a Twitter post.

The post included surveillance pictures of White, 29, in a store, but no additional identifying information.

Several people are suspected of trying to set fires in the restaurant before the blaze finally spread, fire officials said.

Officials say they have issued an arrest warrant for Natalie White in the burning of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.



Demonstrators threw bricks and rocks at firefighters as they tried to get to the restaurant, and they couldn't start fighting the blaze until it had destroyed the building, Atlanta Fire Chief Randall Slaughter has said.

Atlanta police officers were called to the Wendy's on June 12 over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. Officers found Rayshard Brooks asleep in the car.

The officers spoke to Brooks, who was Black, for more than 40 minutes, but things quickly turned violent when they tried to handcuff him, according to body camera video.

An autopsy found Brooks was shot twice in the back. Garrett Rolfe was fired from the police department immediately after the shooting and is charged with felony murder. The 27-year-old Rolfe is white.

Protesters gathered the night after Brooks was killed, breaking the windows in the restaurant before the fire was set.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaprotestu.s. & worldrace in americaarson
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
Juneteenth events happening in Raleigh, Durham
Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat changing amid racial protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper orders removal of Confederate statues from Capitol grounds
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high for 5th straight day
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
2 killed in overnight Edgecombe County shooting
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
Show More
Pence declines to say 'Black Lives Matter' when pressed in interview
Raleigh 9-year-old spends each day giving food to those in need
Successful Fayetteville job expo highlights black businesses
RPD chief 'concerned' by footage of demonstrators' arrests
Cooper signs bill temporarily waiving road test for teen drivers
More TOP STORIES News