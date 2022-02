NatGeo Explorer Tara Roberts goes 'Into the Depths' to uncover hidden stories of slave shipwrecks

EMBED >More News Videos "Women Of the Movement" creator Marissa Jo Cerar discusses the ABC miniseries about Mamie Till Mobley and the need for Black women behind the civil rights movement to "get their flowers."

EMBED >More News Videos "Abbott Elementary" star, creator and executive producer Quinta Brunson wants everyone to know that "teachers are people too."

LOS ANGELES -- "Into The Depths" is a six-part podcast featuring National Geographic Storyteller Tara Roberts, who takes us on a journey with the nonprofit organization Diving with A Purpose.The group is comprised of Black scuba divers who travel around the world searching for and documenting slave shipwrecks. Through her exploration of these shipwrecks, Roberts hopes to shine a light on the individuals who are part of the nonprofit group while honoring the lives and giving a voice to the millions of enslaved Africans who died in the Middle Passage during the transatlantic slave trade."We're talking 1.8 million souls. Throughout the podcast, you will hear names being called because these were not faceless people. They were not just a statistic. These were human beings with full lives, with stories, with dreams, with hopes," said Roberts.