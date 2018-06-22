Fort Bragg officials: National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns in custody

Fort Bragg law enforcement officials say the man accused of trying to steal government weapons is in custody. (Credit: Ft. Bragg)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fort Bragg law enforcement officials said the man accused of trying to steal government weapons is in custody.



Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Reese Bray tried to take two M4 rifles.

He was in town with the North Carolina National Guard for their annual training.

Bray was believed to be heading to Greensboro, his hometown, but turned himself in.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail.

He faces multiple charges including possession of stolen good/property and felony to obtain property by false pretense.

According to officials, Bray has a criminal history.
