National Guard ready to assist with Hurricane Relief

EMBED </>More Videos

The National Guard completed 190 missions and 225 rescues so far.

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
There are roughly 250 guardsmen from out-of-state and about 100 guardsmen in the state at Morrisville Aviation waiting to be deployed to different missions.

As of Tuesday night, the National Guard completed 190 missions and 225 rescues, which included five animal rescues.

They have been non-stop since Sunday, flying over flooded areas looking for people in distress, surveying damage and taking supplies.

The team picks up the supplies in Wilmington and Kinston.

The guardsmen said it can be a bit frustrating waiting around at the aviation area, but they said as long as someone is getting the job done that's all that matters.

Eventually, some of the out-of-state guardsmen will be sent home, but as of now, it's too early to say when that will happen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
disasterdisaster reliefhurricane florencehurricanenational guardNCMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: Trump says 'we're with you all the way'
Prosecutors call Watts autopsy reports 'critical evidence,' ask for block
NC road closures latest: Scores of roads, highways closed in the Sandhills
Save the Children keeps shelter kids busy, parents sane
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
NC pork and poultry farms take tremendous blow from Florence
Man drowns in trailer near Cape Fear River despite flood warning
Cape Fear River crests higher than Hurricane Matthew
Show More
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Fewer than 200,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
Lumberton begins recovery process following Florence
Wrightsville Beach residents surprised with little Florence damage
More News