National Guard ready to assist with Hurricane Relief

There are roughly 250 guardsmen from out-of-state and about 100 guardsmen in the state at Morrisville Aviation waiting to be deployed to different missions.As of Tuesday night, the National Guard completed 190 missions and 225 rescues, which included five animal rescues.They have been non-stop since Sunday, flying over flooded areas looking for people in distress, surveying damage and taking supplies.The team picks up the supplies in Wilmington and Kinston.The guardsmen said it can be a bit frustrating waiting around at the aviation area, but they said as long as someone is getting the job done that's all that matters.Eventually, some of the out-of-state guardsmen will be sent home, but as of now, it's too early to say when that will happen.