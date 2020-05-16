Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of NC coast as tropical depression forms off eastern coast of Florida

The depression is moving north-northeast at 13mph with sustained winds of 13 mph and gusting up to 45 mph.
Tropical storm force winds and rains will arrive on the North Carolina coast on Monday. Main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain and dangerous coastal surf. More tonight on @ABC11_WTVD #ncwx pic.twitter.com/XF6PHrkxi7— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) May 16, 2020
While the system will have minimal impact for central North Carolina, the storm will impact coastal regions on Monday. Heavy rains will be expected for the coast. Winds are only expected to gust about 40 - 50mph.
According to the center, the depression will make for dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents as the system moves northward from Florida and into the mid-Atlantic for the next few days.
This will be the sixth year in a row we've had a Tropical or Sub-Tropical system develop before Hurricane season begins, which is June 1.
NHC will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression One, located off the east-central coast of Florida, at 5 pm EDT.https://t.co/3TBiIDYf5l @NOAAComms pic.twitter.com/FL3E3xua7o— National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) May 16, 2020