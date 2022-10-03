National Hurricane Center: Tropics still active just days after Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems in the tropics as people pick up the pieces from Hurricane Ian.

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around the middle part of this week.

Further development will become less likely by the end of the week due to increasing winds. The system is forecast to move westward, then turn to the north by the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic as it moves away from Africa.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have become slightly better organized since Sunday. Some further development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek as it heads toward Central America.

These two systems follow two hurricanes that have brought damage widespread damage to Florida and Puerto Rico. NC Red Cross volunteers are helping out as Florida picks up the massive damage left behind from Hurricane Ian. Volunteers from Wake County are gearing up to help out in places like Fort Myers.

President Joe Biden is heading to Puerto Rico on Monday to see damage left behind by Hurricane Fiona that hit that area weeks ago.