Tropical Storm Fiona slightly weakens, track moves south

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Fiona has weakened a bit due to wind shear as it moves towards the Leeward Islands.

National Hurricane Center expects Fiona to take a more southern track. The system could strengthen but that depends on how much land interaction takes place.

Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then it will move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico into Sunday.

Data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

Heavy rains from Fiona may produce considerable flood impacts including flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Fiona is expected to move near Hispaniola early next week, and watches could be required for parts of the island on Friday.

In addition to Fiona, two other waves are being monitored for possible development with low odds in the next five days. An area of low pressure near Bermuda will continue to track east and will be limited by wind shear. A wave over the central Atlantic will track north.