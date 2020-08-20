National Hurricane Center tracking 2 systems expected to become named tropical storms soon

Tropical Depression Thirteen officially formed late Wednesday night over the tropical central Atlantic. It is now located about 750 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.
Thirteen has maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour, and it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm--at which point it would become Tropical Storm Laura--sometime Thursday.
11am Update on #TD13 from @NHC_Atlantic Still a tropical depression. Could be TS #Laura by tomorrow. Increase in intensity to possible CAT1 by end of period. LONG way to go on this forecast & it will change. #flwx pic.twitter.com/4OXB6Cq5mQ— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 20, 2020
Tropical Depression Thirteen is still about four days out before reaching the states. It will be moving north-northwest of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti bringing rainfall and wind impacts. Depending on the forecast, the system could make it to the Gulf of Mexico and Florida by Sunday night.
At this time, the system is not expected to impact North Carolina.
Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday morning about 235 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios, which is located on the border of Honduras and Nicaragua.
Like thirteen, it has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is also expected to strengthen into a tropical storm; that could take place sometime Thursday or Friday.
11am Update on #TD14 from @NHC_Atlantic Spreading heavy rain in the western Caribbean & could become TS by tomorrow as well. Track takes it toward the SW gulf states. #txwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/HkVfhFihWi— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 20, 2020
If that happens it would become Tropical Storm Marco. (One caveat: Whichever of these storms becomes a tropical storm first will be named Laura. The second will become Marco. So despite their current numerical designation, it is possible for Tropical Depression Fourteen to become Laura and Tropical Depression Thirteen to become Marco.)
Tropical Depression Fourteen's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Texas or Louisiana.
