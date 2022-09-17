Fiona remains tropical storm, projected path moves away from east coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Fiona is nearing the northern Leeward Islands as it moves closer to Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic.

The wind shear that has been slightly weakening the storm is easing. Land interaction could also disrupt its circulation making the system weaker.

Eventually the storm should turn more northwest to north into the southwest Atlantic Ocean early next week missing the east coast of the United States.

There it will have every opportunity to strengthen over very warm waters with weaker wind shear, and less dry air to fend off so it still could become a hurricane in the coming days.

At the very least, waves from Fiona should push outward toward the coast of the Carolinas, causing increasingly rough surf and stronger rip currents. There will be another front that follows sometime later next weekend that may be able to finish the deal and guide Fiona away from the coast.

Multiple scenarios remain in play late next week into next weekend, and any plans along and near the coast should keep up to date with the latest developments with this system.

