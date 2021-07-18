ice cream

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! Get these sweet deals

By Alicia Vitarelli
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, the kind of holiday we can all scream for.

Ice Cream Day became an official food holiday in 1984.

President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month.

You can score freebies and deals from Dairy Queen to Burger King, Friendly's, Baskin Robbins, Insomnia Cookies and more.

While it's not ice cream, it IS a frozen treat. Just a reminder that you can still grab a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven this month through July 31.

And, if you're wondering, the top flavor in the United States? Vanilla, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

Score these sweet deals:

Baskin-Robbins: With any $10 or more purchase, customers on Sunday can get free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand in chocolate mint or strawberry banana. You can also get $5 off a $20 or more when ordering Baskin-Robbins through Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates from July 18-24.

Brusters: On any day, children under 40 inches get a free baby cone, and if you're bringing you're dog, they can get a free doggie sundae too! You can also get a $3 reward for joining Brusters Sweet Rewards program.

Burger King: Sign up and with any $1 purchase, you'll get a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone this month.

Carvel: Visit Carvel on Sunday and try one of their new churro products, and you'll get a treat next time you visit.

Cold Stone Creamery: Enjoy $3 off when you spend $10 or more online and use code ICECREAMDAY.

Dairy Queen:Download the Dairy Queen app and get $1 off any size dipped cones, not including kid cones. Make sure you visit a participating Dairy Queen store for the deal!

DoorDash: Until Sunday, DoorDash is giving away a million free pints of ice cream. Just use the code ICECREAM on orders $20 or more.

Friendly's: Purchase your favorite Friendly's ice cream at any store that carries it, upload your receipt, and you'll get $5 back on Venmo.

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free ice cream scoop with your purchase until Sunday in store or with the code ICECREAMDAY online for local delivery.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams: Jeni's has partnered with Minnidip, maker of custom inflatables, to create Jeni's ice cream-themed pool floats. Through Sunday the 18th, orders are 18% off.

Marble Slab Creamery: The chain promises a "sweet surprise" Sunday for those who have downloaded its Slab Happy Rewards app. Plus, all month, app users get $5 off ice cream kits.

Monkey Joe's: Children can get a free ice cream at any Monkey Joe's location Sunday.

Whole Foods: Get 35% off any ice cream at Whole Foods until July 20.
