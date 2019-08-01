Pilot died in F/A-18E fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park, Navy confirms

The Navy has confirmed that the pilot of the FA-18E died in the crash. In accordance with DoD policy, the identity of the pilot will be withheld 24 hours. The Navy mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy. — flynavy (@flynavy) August 1, 2019

INYO COUNTY, Calif. -- The pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet died when the fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning in Inyo County, the U.S. Navy confirmed Thursday."In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the pilot will be withheld until 24 hours following notification of next of kin," an official statement said. "The Navy mourns the loss of one of our own and our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy."Several people on the ground suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to a Death Valley National Park spokesperson.The jet was assigned to the "Vigilantes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Fresno and Kings counties, military officials said. The crash occurred about 40 miles north of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.