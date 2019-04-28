u.s. & world

Navy recruit Kelsey Nobles collapses, dies during training at Illinois boot camp

EMBED <>More Videos

Kelsey Nobles went into cardiac arrest and passed out after her physical fitness test, according to her father.

GREAT LAKES, Ill. -- An 18-year-old Navy recruit died during boot camp in Illinois this past week.

Spokesman Lt. Joseph W. Pfaff said Kelsey Nobles of Mobile, Alabama, died Tuesday after collapsing during training at the Navy Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. Nobles went into cardiac arrest after her final physical fitness test and was taken to a civilian hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nobles' father Harold told WKRG-TV that his daughter was "the sweetest soul" and "had the biggest heart." He said she was full of energy and would give anyone anything, even her last dollar.

"The Navy and Recruit Training Command take the welfare of our recruits and Sailors very seriously and are investigating the cause of this tragic loss," Pfaff told the Navy Times in an email. "Our thoughts are with Seaman Recruit Nobles' family and friends during this tragic time."

Nobles' death is the second under similar circumstances at the facility in the past few months. Kierra Evans died while undergoing her own physical fitness test in February, a week before she was set to graduate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisalabamagreat lakesnavyheart attacku.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Royal baby watch: Everything to know about Baby Sussex
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Four killed after construction crane collapses in Seattle
TOP STORIES
Hurricanes hope to secure second win against Islanders in Game 2 of playoffs
Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Harnett County
Officials: Durham man fell asleep while frying french fries before house fire
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Police investigating after man found shot in Fayetteville
Late Wake Forest High senior honored by soccer teammates
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Show More
Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival, things to do this weekend
5 bodies found in Tennessee, suspect captured after manhunt
1 injured after plane crash in Harnett County
Mother dies after being hit by stray bullet in front of own children
Women's Empowerment 2019 inspires many at PNC Arena
More TOP STORIES News