Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death after body found at Lake Piru

VENTURA COUNTY -- Officials have released the cause of death of actress Naya Rivera after her body was recovered at a lake in Ventura County on Monday.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, the cause of death is "drowning" and the manner of death is "accident."



On Monday, officials said they believe a body recovered that morning during a search at Lake Piru in Ventura County was the missing actress "'Glee" actress.

"We are confident that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at the news conference.

Teams are using sonar and robotic devices in what could be a long search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who authorities believe drowned in Ventura County's Lake Piru.



Ayub said based on the location where the body was found, its physical characteristics and clothing, they believe they found Rivera.
Officials said they believe a body found Monday morning during a search at Lake Piru in Ventura County is missing actress Naya Rivera.


The body was found at a northeastern area of Lake Piru near the surface of the water.

Ayub said detectives from the department's major crimes bureau investigated the case and determined there was no indication of foul play or suicide.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video on Thursday that shows actress Naya Rivera and her son at Lake Piru before her disappearance.



The sheriff said Rivera's body was transported to the county Medical Examiner's Office in Ventura where an autopsy would be performed and a positive identification would be made through an examination of dental records.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

A search-and-rescue effort has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation after actress Naya Rivera went missing at Ventura County's Lake Piru.

