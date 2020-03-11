'A walking miracle:' NC 2-year-old recovers after being pinned under pine tree that fell through home, mom says

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman is grateful after her daughter survived being pinned under a tree last week.Caitlin Bowman told WGHP that she heard a loud noise outside her Surry County home. A massive pine tree had split and landed onto the house.Bowman said the tree fell onto her daughter's bed, where 2-year-old Bailee was sleeping."When we opened the bedroom door and we seen her head, the tree was like from her neck and covered her whole body," Bowman said.Bowman said her daughter stopped breathing at one point."She couldn't catch her breath, she was just screaming and scared to death," Bowman said. "I thought I had lost her forever."Surry County emergency workers revived the girl, then used a crane with straps to lift the tree off of her.Three days later, Bowman said her daughter is recovering."She's a walking miracle," Bowman said. "God is real. God is what saved her."The family said they are staying with relatives while they look for a new home.