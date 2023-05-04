NC Senate to vote on bill limiting abortion to 12 weeks

The North Carolina Senate is scheduled to vote on a new abortion bill making its way through the legislature.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Senate is scheduled to vote on a new abortion bill making its way through the General Assembly.

The North Carolina House on Wednesday approved a Republican package of abortion restrictions that would tighten the state's ban on the procedure from after 20 weeks to after 12 weeks, while creating new exceptions but also more requirements for pregnant women and physicians.

The fast-tracked legislation, which emerged Tuesday after months of private negotiations among House and Senate GOP members could reach the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper later today.

Cooper, a strong abortion-rights supporter, has vowed to fight the measure.

But Republicans now hold veto-proof majorities in both General Assembly chambers after a House Democrat switched to the Republican Party last month. That advantage was reflected in the House's 71-46 vote for the measure Wednesday night after an hour of debate.