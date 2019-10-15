North Carolina assisted living community staff encouraged residents to fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Three women at a North Carolina assisted living community are accused of encouraging patients get into fights for their own entertainment.

The staff members used dementia patients at the Winston-Salem facility for a fighting ring, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson and Marilyn Latish McKey were all arrested. The arrest warrants say they are accused of assaulting two female residents at the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility.

The State Department of Health and Human Services said the patients were encouraged and allowed to get into fights. The accused staff took videos of the fights and didn't try to break them up.

The women face misdemeanor assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemnursing homearrestfight
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
New sexual misconduct charges filed against former band teacher
Snow on Halloween? It's possible, but not at all likely
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
$13K worth of leather coats stolen from Harley-Davidson store
New survey reveals prevalence of sexual assault at UNC
Show More
The 411: Explosion at energy facility sends roof flying
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Officer who survived cancer set to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro
WCPSS praises teen who uncovered classmates' racist group chat
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
More TOP STORIES News